Derby County announce pre-contract deal for Dutch defender te Wierik

After a week of rumours and hearsay, Derby County have announced the signing of FC Groningen defender Mike te Wierik on pre-contract terms.

The Rams announced that 27-year-old te Wierik will join Phillip Cocu’s side this coming summer when his current deal at the Eredivisie side runs down this summer.

te Wierik, who is captain at Groningen has featured in 91 games (two goals/three assists) for the Dutch side over his time at the club so far. That includes 19 top-tier games so far this season from which come one goal and one assist.

He will arrive at Pride Park on a three-year deal and with what, at the moment, stands at 228 games of top-flight experience in Holland’s Eredivisie meaning that he should easily transition into English football.

Speaking on his capture, Derby boss Cocu said: “Mike is someone I know well and I have no doubt whatsoever he will fit into our style of play here at Derby County.

“He is a good defender and a leader, which is demonstrated by the fact he is FC Groningen’s captain, and he will be a very good signing for us.”

te Wierik has represented Holland at Under-19 level (four games), Under-20 level (two games) and Under-21 level (four games) and was seen as a player that Cocu and Derby were desperate to bring to English football.

Cocu admitted as much stating: “We tried to bring him [te Wierik]here before the end of the recent transfer window, but it wasn’t a possible situation for Groningen and we had to accept it. Now we know he will be coming and joining us next season.”