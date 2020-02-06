West Brom defender Semi Ajayi praises team mentality ahead of Millwall test

West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi has praised the team mentality ahead of their visit to Millwall in an interview with the Express & Star.

The Baggies went into the game against Luton Town on a seven game winless streak in the league but they ran out 2-0 victors against the division’s bottom side and Ajayi insists they never doubted their character and spirit.

“We can’t be great players when we win and then all of a sudden turn into bad players because we lost,” the defender said when discussing the team’s recent winless run. You need to put things into perspective and keep a cool head in those types of situations.”

“We’ve got a very strong group and some very strong characters in there who have been able to deal with that pressure and criticism and were able to bounce back. “

“Winning does bring confidence so maybe confidence did drop a bit but we didn’t ever stop believing. Now it’s time to build on that. Our focus has turned to Millwall, we’ll go into that with another game plan and hopefully execute it right.”

Ajayi is relishing the trip to The Den and despite its hostile atmosphere, he admits he is fully ready for the encounter.

“I can’t speak for everyone but I enjoy the hostile environments,” Ajayi said. “They kind of bring the best out of me.”

The Lions have been in good form in recent weeks and will undoubtedly provide a test of Albion’s credentials as they look to maintain top spot ahead of closest challengers Leeds United.