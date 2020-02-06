Blackburn Rovers hit with big injury blow – Holtby unlikely to return this season

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that midfielder Lewis Holtby will not return for the club this season unless they make it into the Championship play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers have already been dealt a significant blow with the season-ending injury to playmaker Bradley Dack earlier this season, and Tony Mowbray’s creative midfield options have been hit once again.

Lewis Holtby joins Joe Rothwell on the sidelines and is set to remain there until the end of the season. The midfielder hobbled out of Blackburn’s tie with Middlesbrough and scans have revealed a ligament injury that is set to keep him out of action for 12 weeks.

Speaking to the club website upon the confirmation of the injury, Mowbray said:

“Lewis is finished for the season I think, unless we make the play-offs. If we make the play-offs then he might have a chance of playing, but he’ll be unavailable for the next 12 weeks. So it’s not good news on Lewis.

“The fact of Dack’s injury and Rothwell’s injury, Holtby plays in a similar position to those two, so it’s frustrating to lose three of your most creative players who can impact football matches. We’re frustrated and we’re working hard on the training ground on a system that can ensure we keep scoring goals.

“We don’t want to have to put a square peg in a round hole by getting a centre forward and saying that he’s a number 10, nor do we want to get a centre midfielder and push him up into a number 10. It’s difficult. We’ve been working around playing three in midfield and having two wide attackers.

“You can’t sit there and feel sad, we have to find a way to win because we like the group of players and they all work hard for each other. The injuries have come in quick succession, haven’t they? It’s been a steady flow.”

Since signing on a free last summer, Holtby has gone on to play 18 times for the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.