Birmingham City dealt major blow with news of injury to Josh McEachran

Birmingham City have been dealt a major blow with news of the injury to midfielder Josh McEachran as confirmed on their official website.

The midfielder was revealed to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury by manager Pep Clotet and could miss up to nine months.

McEachran was stretchered off against Coventry City after less than 20 minutes and it was clear at the time of the incident that it was a serious injury.

Pep Clotet confirmed news of McEachran’s injury saying: “He is facing a tough moment. He knows he has all our support of everyone at the Club.”

“He is facing an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury that will take him months away and he needs surgery. It is very similar to the one suffered by Maikel Kieftenbeld – six-to-nine months.”

“I spoke to him this morning, he has never had an injury before, I saw him very focused, very mature about this situation. He knows the ACL these days is not a career finisher like it was, it is a bump on the road.”

McEachran signed for Blues in September as a free agent following a trial with the club and has been eager to impress with this injury being cruel on the 26-year-old.

The Midlands side suffered further injury news with Clotet also confirming that Jacques Maghoma will face a spell on the sidelines.

“He Maghoma does not require surgery but we are estimating six weeks away for him,” Clotet confirmed.