Derby County secure pre-contract agreement for Dutch centre-back Mike te Wierik

Derby County have confirmed on their official club website that Dutch centre-back Mike te Wierik will be signing for the club in the summer transfer window, securing a pre-contract agreement with the Groningen defender.

Derby County were unable to bring in a new defender to bolster Philip Cocu’s defensive ranks in the January transfer window, but they have already completed a deal for a new centre-back for the summer.

Groningen’s out of contract defender Mike te Wierik has reached a pre-contract agreement with the Rams and will link up with the Championship side in the summer. te Wierik has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Derby County, bringing an end to his time in his native Holland.

Derby boss Philip Cocu spoke to the club’s official website upon the announcement, saying he is looking forward to linking up with te Wierik having watched him during his time as PSV Eindhoven manager. He said:

“Mike is someone I know well and I have no doubt whatsoever he will fit into our style of play here at Derby County. He is a good defender and a leader, which is demonstrated by the fact he is FC Groningen’s captain, and he will be a very good signing for us.

“We wish Mike well in the remainder of the season at FC Groningen, we will, of course, be watching him closely, and look forward to him joining us in the lead-up to the 2020/21 season.”

te Wierik, 27, is an experienced centre-back and has spent his entire career to date playing in his native Holland. The centre-back started out in the youth academy at FC Twente before joining Heracles Almelo in 2010. te Wierik went on to spent seven years with the club, playing 161 games and scoring six goals and providing six assists along the way.

He made the move to Groningen in 2017 and has featured in 91 matches since, becoming club captain during the 2018/19 campaign.