Fulham announce capture of 10-goal Scottish starlet Kieron Bowie

The January transfer window has only just closed but Fulham are wasting no time in starting their business for the summer transfer window. The Cottagers have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign young forward Kieron Bowie from Scottish League One side Raith Rovers.

Bowie has enjoyed a thoroughly successful season in the senior side with Raith Rovers, breaking into the club’s first-team picture and going on to score 10 goals and lay on five assists in 29 appearances for the side.

The 17-year-old will remain with Raith for the rest of the season as they look to win promotion to the Scottish Championship, and Bowie is keen to help fire the club to promotion before moving to Fulham in the summer. Speaking to Fulham’s official website upon the announcement of the deal, Bowie said:

“The last year or so has been a whirlwind and dream to play and score in the first team. To now get the chance to join a club the size of Fulham is really exciting and a great opportunity to help progress my career.

I will be forever grateful for the chance the management team have given me, so it was really important for me to finish the season with Raith. Hopefully, I can repay this by helping them win the league. I’m looking forward to joining Fulham for preseason and getting started.”