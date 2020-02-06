The 72
Oxford United midfielder (on loan from West Ham United) Marcus Browne (10) sprints forward with the ball during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Oxford United and Coventry City at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England on 9 September 2018.
Championship

Middlesbrough boss Woodgate says Oxford loanee Marcus Browne can challenge for his place next season

Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has stated that Marcus Browne can challenge for a place next season once he returns from his loan spell with Oxford United.

Browne was a talking point for the Boro boss after the winger’s performance in Oxford’s FA Cup fourth-round replay with Newcastle. 

Although he was ultimately substituted in the 60th minute, the Middlesbrough man was impressive for the O’s and caught the eye of Woodgate.

“That’s why I sent him out on loan,” said Woodgate.

“His game-time was always going to be limited here so I thought it was important that he went out and played games.

“I went to the Newcastle game at St James’ (a 0-0 draw two weeks ago) and he did ever so well there.”

Browne scored twice in their most recent league game, with Oxford coming away as 2-1 winners over Blackpool.

“And I saw the game at weekend” continued Woodgate. “His first goal was deflected but his second was a really good goal and I thought he was outstanding in the game.

“I also watched him this week [in the replay against Newcastle]” he said.

“Brownie can be a really good player for this football club. He’s doing well for Oxford and let’s see if he can keep on developing so he can come back in pre-season and challenge for a place in the team.”

Middlesbrough only signed the 22-year old in the summer from West Ham United but failed to nail down a place in the team before being shipped out on loan. 

