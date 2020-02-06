Middlesbrough boss Woodgate says Oxford loanee Marcus Browne can challenge for his place next season

Speaking to Teesside Live , Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has stated that Marcus Browne can challenge for a place next season once he returns from his loan spell with Oxford United.

Browne was a talking point for the Boro boss after the winger’s performance in Oxford’s FA Cup fourth-round replay with Newcastle.

Although he was ultimately substituted in the 60th minute, the Middlesbrough man was impressive for the O’s and caught the eye of Woodgate.

“That’s why I sent him out on loan,” said Woodgate.

“His game-time was always going to be limited here so I thought it was important that he went out and played games.

“I went to the Newcastle game at St James’ (a 0-0 draw two weeks ago) and he did ever so well there.”

Browne scored twice in their most recent league game, with Oxford coming away as 2-1 winners over Blackpool.

“And I saw the game at weekend” continued Woodgate. “His first goal was deflected but his second was a really good goal and I thought he was outstanding in the game.

“I also watched him this week [in the replay against Newcastle]” he said.

“Brownie can be a really good player for this football club. He’s doing well for Oxford and let’s see if he can keep on developing so he can come back in pre-season and challenge for a place in the team.”

Middlesbrough only signed the 22-year old in the summer from West Ham United but failed to nail down a place in the team before being shipped out on loan.