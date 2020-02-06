EFL announce Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month nominations

The EFL have confirmed on their official website the contenders for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for January, with Sabri Lamouchi, Lee Johnson, Philip Cocu and Michael O’Neill all nominated for the award.

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Derby County and Stoke City can all look back on January and be happy with what they achieved over the course of the month, and the four clubs’ managers and now getting recognition for their efforts with their respective clubs.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, Derby County’s Philip Cocu and Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill have all been nominated for the Championship’s Manager of the Month award for January. This is how they did last month:

Sabri Lamouchi – Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest went unbeaten in the Championship throughout January, keeping them in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League. Sabri Lamouchi guided the club to three wins and two draws from five matches, picking up against an important three points against fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford in the final game of the month.

Lee Johnson – Bristol City

Another club hoping to push for promotion to the top flight are Bristol City and Lee Johnson helped ensure they maintained their push in January. The Robins lost their first match of the month 4-0 to Brentford but went on to win their next three, keeping three clean sheets in the process of defeating Wigan Athletic, Barnsley and Reading.

Philip Cocu – Derby County

It has been a difficult season for Derby County but last month was a successful one for the Rams. Philip Cocu’s side defeated Barnsley, Hull City and Stoke City in January, securing a late draw against Middlesbrough and losing to Luton Town. Derby sit in 14th place so far and Cocu and co will be hoping to rise up the table in the second half of the season.

Michael O’Neill – Stoke City

Stoke City are continuing their efforts to stave off relegation to League One and their performances over the course of January will give fans some hope of maintaining their Championship status. Michael O’Neill managed the Potters to three wins, one draw and one loss, keeping clean sheets against Millwall, West Brom and Swansea City.