Middlesbrough boss addresses rumours surrounding Sheffield United loanee Ravel Morrison and promises playing time

In an interview with Teesside Live , Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has had his say on the preconceptions surrounding new signing Ravel Morrison and has promised the midfielder playing time.

Middlesbrough’s recent acquisition of Sheffield United’s Ravel Morrison has split opinion, with many wanting the player to fulfil his undeniable potential at the Riverside, but others see the North-East club as just one of nine clubs Morrison has turned out for in the past six years.

There are questions surrounding the 27-year old’s attitude and dedication, and Woodgate was quick to address any preconceptions.

“Listen, people can believe whatever they want to believe,” said the Boro boss.

“They are getting their impression of Ravel from newspaper stories but he’s just a normal lad.

“Let’s give him a chance and get behind him.”

Woodgate said his way of getting the best out of Morrison would be to ‘work him as hard as we can’ out on the training pitch.

“We’ve already seen his ability over the last three days, the technical ability he’s got: touch, ability, weight of passing, he finds space, he can pick passes, he’s a really, really good player.

“We need to try and get that out of him and on the pitch and see his potential and I’m sure we can.

The Head Coach has promised to give the former-QPR and West Ham midfielder playing time, after being used sporadically at his most recent clubs in Sweden and Mexico respectively.

“I’ve looked at what he’s done at his different clubs, He hasn’t really had a run of games, he hasn’t played five on the spin or eight on the spin or whatever and its import we try to give him that platform.”