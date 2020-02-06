Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month contenders confirmed

The EFL have announced on their official website the contenders for the Championship Player of the Month award for January, with Michael Hector, Josh Harrop, Joe Lolley and Nahki Wells the four players nominated for the award.

Four players who enjoyed a successful January were Fulham centre-back Michael Hector, Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop, Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and Bristol City forward Nahki Wells.

And now, the quartet have been given recognition for their strong performances, with the EFL nominated them for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for January. Here is how the players fared last month:

Michael Hector – Fulham

In his first month as a Fulham player, Hector has already become a big hit at Craven Cottage. The 27-year-old has started three Championship matches, helping keep three clean sheets in the process. His presence has been a big boost to Scott Parker’s backline and Fulham will be hoping he can continue to produce strong performances in their efforts to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Josh Harrop – Preston North End

Harrop played an important role in helping Preston North End take seven points from a possible 12 in January, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process. Playing on either the left-wing or as a number 10, Harrop’s creativity proved to be a problem for Championship defences over the course of January.

Joe Lolley – Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest continued their push for promotion to the Premier League in January and winger Joe Lolley played a big part in helping the club enjoy a successful month. Lolley, 27, scored five goals and laid on one assist last month, taking his tally for the season to seven goals and six assists in the Championship so far.

Nahki Wells – Bristol City/ Queens Park Rangers

Wells enjoyed his success last month as a QPR player before making the switch to Bristol City during the transfer window. QPR fans will be sad to see the back of the 13-goal striker but will look back on his last month fondly, with the Bermudan international scoring five goals and providing one assist in his final three games as an R’s player.