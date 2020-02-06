Simon Jordan says Middlesbrough and Sunderland ‘would bite your hands off’ to be in Newcastle’s position

Speaking on TalkSPORT , former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan commented on Newcastle Chairman Mike Ashley, saying Sunderland and Middlesbrough would love to trade places with the Magpies.

Newcastle Chairman Mike Ashley is reportedly in talks to sell the club, and supporters of the Toon Army are said to be keen to see the back of the controversial owner.

But Simon Jordan, former-Premier League chairman and now a pundit on TalkSPORT radio, has stated that despite the up and downs with Ashley at the helm, Newcastle fans should be more than grateful given they are still in the top tier of English football.

He went on to say that North-East rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland would love to trade places with their neighbours in Newcastle, even if it meant being under the ownership of Ashley.

“You are the only team in the North East that’s in the Premier League,” said Jordan.

“I am sure the Sunderland fans will bite your arms off at your wrists to have some of your dreadful experiences right now.

“I am sure the Middlesbrough fans, who have a brilliant chairman in Steve Gibson, would bite your hands off to have this dreadful person running their football club whilst they reside in the Premier League.

“We have got to get context. There is a sense of entitlement at a new generation of football fans that comes from social media that says they can say and do as they want.”

Middlesbrough and Middlesbrough were most recently in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season, and have been attempting to make it back to the big time ever since.