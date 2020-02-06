Jonathan Woodgate hints Jonny Howson close to signing new Middlesbrough contract

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has revealed to The Northern Echo that Jonny Howson is close to signing a new deal.

Middlesbrough have several players out of contract in the summer, and Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate is working tirelessly to tie players down to new deals.

One of those players is midfielder Jonny Howson, who has played nearly every league game for Middlesbrough so far this season.

His versatility has been evident this campaign, with the 31-year old having played in midfield, as a winger, at right-back and most recently in the centre of defence due to a shortage of natural defenders.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Woodgate suggested Howson would be signing a new contract sooner rather than later and would be remaining at the club beyond the end of his current deal, which will be good news for Middlesbrough supporters.

“Jonny will be here at the end of the season,” he said.

“He’ll be here next season, that’s all I will say.”

Although Woodgate remained relatively tight-lipped over the possibility of Howson extending his stay on Teesside, the fact he believes the former-Leeds United man will be at The Riverside next season shows a deal could be just around the corner.

As well as Howson, there are six other first-team players whose contract is up at the end of the current campaign. Dani Ayala, George Friend, Marvin Johnson, Adam Clayton, Ryan Shotton and Rudy Gestede all have less than six months remaining, and the Middlesbrough hierarchy will be hoping to initiate talks soon.

Boro have already tied down youngster Hayden Coulson and Djed Spence, and Howson could be next to tick off the list.