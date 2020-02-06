Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan makes bold claim about Jean Kevin-Augustin

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has boldly claimed that there is no question that Jean Kevin-Augustin should be involved against Nottingham Forest on Saturday according to an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds have struggled to find the net of late apart from their recent 3-2 victory over Millwall where they had to come from two goals down to win and Whelan thinks Augustin could be the answer to their problems and believes he should start the highly-anticipated clash.

Despite having signed the Frenchman during the transfer window he has not been included in the Wigan or Millwall matchday squad but he did take part in 45 minutes in Leeds’ under 23 game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Whelan had his say on whether Augustin should stay: “At the very minimum, he has got to be on the bench. Augustin has to be there. We only have one striker in Patrick Bamford, our one recognised striker at the football club. He has got to be involved.”

“He will have had a full week of training with the players. I have got no question now that he has to be on the bench if not starting. Maybe give him the opportunity to get out there and show us what he can do and maybe take some pressure off Patrick Bamford at the same time.”

Augustin has joined the Yorkshire giants on loan until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer.

There is undoubtedly a weight on the shoulders of Bamford with him having been the club’s main senior striker and a section of fans are beginning to become frustrated with the former Chelsea striker with the number of chances he is missing.