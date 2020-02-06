Middlesbrough want new contract for Aynsley Pears amid Premier League interest

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is attracting Premier League interest, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster has broken into Boro’s first team this season and has impressed under Jonathan Woodgate.

Pears, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the Riverside Stadium in the summer and the Championship side are eager to tie him down on a new contract. However, they may have to bat away interest from top flight clubs to retain his services.

The Durham-born stopper has made 16 appearances this season and has kept eight clean sheets.

Pears joined Boro in 2007 and has risen up through their youth ranks. The son of former Middlesbrough ‘keeper, Stephen, was a key player for them at youth levels in his early career.

The ex-England Under-19 international gained his first taste of senior football out on loan at National League North side Darlington during the second half of the 2017/18 season and played 16 times for the Quakers.

Pears then spent the whole of the last campaign at Gateshead and made 45 appearances in all competitions for the National League outfit, winning their Player of the Season in May.

He returned to Boro after his Gateshead loan ended and was handed his first team debut in a League Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra in August. Pears has since gone on to get more game time under his belt and is now hot property in the North-East. Can Middlesbrough secure him on a longer contract?