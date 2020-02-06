James Scott reacts to late deadline day move from Motherwell to Hull City

New Hull City signing James Scott has revealed Andy Robertson is a big inspiration to him after his move to the KCOM Stadium, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Tigers’ swooped to sign the highly-rated forward on deadline day from Motherwell for a fee of around £1.5 million. Robertson, who is a now a Champions League winner with Liverpool, joined Hull from Dundee United in 2015 and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best left-backs in the world.

Hull have proven to be a great place for young talent to play, with the likes of Harry Maguire and most recently Jarrod Bowen also being sold on for big fees to the Premier League.

Scott, who is 19 years old, is hoping to follow in their footsteps and has trained with Grant McCann’s side this week.

After securing his move to the Championship, the teenager said, as per the Daily Record: “Andy Robertson went down from Scotland to Hull City and look where he is now. It is mental because he is now a Champions League winner.”

“It goes to show what can happen. Hull have shown it is a top club for developing players and hopefully they can help me to the next step and together we can eventually play in the English Premier League.”

He added: “Andy was there and they also sold on Harry Maguire and Jarrod Bowen went to West Ham United on deadline day. They are a team who want to develop players. They are also known for giving youth a chance and that was another big part in me coming to Hull.”

Scott could make his debut for his new side against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.