Leeds United looking to spend big on Man City winger Harrison – promotion dependent

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, via a ‘Leeds source’, the Whites are readying themselves to splash out on Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on one proviso – they gain promotion to the Premier League.

Harrison is well into his second loan spell from The Citizens and is well thought of by United’s coaching supremo Marcelo Bielsa. He’s also shown this season that the hard work that he did over the summer with increased output in terms of both goals and assists.

In Leeds United’s last campaign, the 2018/19 season, Harrison featured in 39 Sky Bet Championship games (including the two playoff games) and registered four goals and four assists. That was a total that the Stoke-on-Trent born wideman had equalled by United’s 18th game of the current campaign – scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win against Reading.

To press this season, loanee Harrison has five goals and six assists and his general, all-round play has come on in a big way since last season, his first at the West Yorkshire giants. Football Insider’s Veysey says that “United have been planning for Premier League entry” in terms of their “high-profile deals” for the likes of Helder Costa (a permanent move worth £15million come July) and the £20million capture of Jean-Kevin Augustin – although Premier League promotion will guide that deal.

Veysey states that “the stipulated fee is set at just below £10million” and it is that level of outlay that the Whites are thought to be looking at to being Jack Harrison to Elland Road permanently.