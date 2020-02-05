Gary Rowett challenges Millwall loan man Bennett to earn permanent switch

Speaking to News At Den, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has challenged loan signing Mason Bennett to make it “almost impossible” for the club not to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Attacker Mason Bennett made a loan move in the January transfer window, joining Millwall from Derby County to link up with former Rams boss Gary Rowett once again. In the deal, Millwall have the option to sign Bennett on a permanent basis in the summer.

And, after a difficult first half of the season, Rowett has challenged Bennett to impress at The Den to earn a permanent move to the club. Speaking to News At Den, the Millwall boss said he has settled in well at his new club and deserves a chance at redemption after a drink-driving charge earlier on in the season. He said:

“It’s always a concern, you don’t want to create any negativity with your own fans, certainly, by the feeling that from a morality point of view it’s not the right thing to do.

“I try to balance the argument all the time. He’s a young lad, he made a big mistake along with other players. We know as role models in football you can’t do that, let alone any kid that does it. If my own lad did it I’d be berating him and not too happy.

“He’s been punished for it and everybody deserves a chance to redeem themselves and a chance to rehabilitate. Effectively we’ve signed him because we feel he’s a player that could offer something to us. From a personality point of view, he’s fit into the group really well.

“From a playing of view, if I can get him to the Mason Bennett that I know, then I think he can really offer us something strong not just on loan but potentially permanently down the line. But, we’ve got four months to find out which one it’s going to be. It’s on him, really, to go and perform and like he said in his own words, make it almost impossible for Millwall to not want to sign him.”