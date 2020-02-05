Mark Bowen delivers verdict on Reading’s FA Cup victory at Cardiff City

Speaking to BBC Sport, Reading boss Mark Bowen made no secret of his delight after his side defeated fellow Championship side Cardiff City on penalties to secure a place in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

After playing out a draw in the original tie, Cardiff City hosted Reading in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay. Once again, the two sides were level after 90 minutes. Cardiff were 2-0 up thanks to Josh Murphy and Robert Glatzel but Reading duo Omar Richards and Andy Rinomhota’s goals levelled the scores.

Murphy scored his second in extra-time, only for Yakou Meite to level the scores once again with less than five minutes of the game remaining, taking the tie to penalties.

And, it was Reading who came out on top in spot-kicks, winning 4-1 over the Bluebirds. After the game, Royals boss Mark Bowen spoke to BBC Sport to reflect on the win, saying he was pleased to see his side respond in the second half after some “harsh words” in the dressing room at half-time. He said:

“I’m delighted. I guess it had to come down to penalties to split the trilogy of games we’ve had against Cardiff.

“There were a few harsh words at half-time as we weren’t anywhere near the standard required in the first half. I put demands on my players at half-time to show character, be brave on the ball and try to affect the game and they certainly did that in the second half.

“I’ve been quite lucky throughout my career with penalties so I’m a glass-half-full man. As soon as it went to penalties, I was confident.”