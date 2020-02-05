Bristol City striker Benik Afobe edging closer to return from injury following latest update

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe is edging closer to a return from injury following the latest update he gave on his official Instagram account.

Afobe is on loan from fellow Championship side Stoke City and enjoyed an impressive start to life with the Robins as he scored three goals in his first five matches but he then suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which initially ruled him out for the rest of the season however he could now make an earlier than expected return to action.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker is now on course for a return in March and shared an update on Instagram of his progress showing him now doing ball work as he looks to regain his fitness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8HRLxZJv9-/

The Robins sealed the permanent signing of Nahki Wells from Burnley in the January transfer window as they looked to add firepower to their attack following Afobe’s injury but they may now have both strikers available very soon.

There were high expectations when Afobe arrived at Ashton Gate over the summer from Stoke and he could now play a pivotal role in their run-in as they look to sustain their push for promotion with them currently occupying sixth spot in the division.

Afobe has endured a horrendous time recently both on and off the field and news of his return edging closer will be a welcome sight to both the club and its supporters.

Although it will take some time for the striker to get back up to speed upon his return, his presence could prove to make a real difference for the Robins.