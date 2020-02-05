Pep Clotet reacts to Birmingham City’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City

Speaking to the club’s official website, Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has labelled Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay win over Coventry City as a “fantastic night” as his side defeated the Sky Blues 4-1 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 draw at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after overcoming League One side Coventry City on penalties on Tuesday night.

It was two late goals that saved the tie for Birmingham City. Coventry leading 1-0 heading into the final moments of the game, Harlee Dean headed home in the 92nd minute to send the game to extra-time.

An extra-time goal from Maxime Biamou seemed to have secured a place in the fifth round for Coventry but yet another late goal from Birmingham sent it to penalties, with Jeremie Bela netting in the 120th minute.

The Championship side ended up winning the penalty shoot-out comfortably, winning 4-1 to secure a tie against Leicester City in the next round.

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on the tie, saying:

“It was a fantastic night. The Club are through to the fifth round for the first time in eight years and all the fans will be very excited about it. We just saw a fantastic cup game. The levels don’t matter in the FA Cup – it doesn’t matter if you’re in the Premier League or League Two, everyone is in it to win.

“Coventry made things very difficult for us, we struggled to create more flow in attack and we had to be very good defensively. The one thing we did have tonight, which has been common all season, is the ability to work hard and believe in ourselves until the end.

“Today we got rewarded, we came back twice to take the game to a penalty shoot-out. And that’s turned into our favour; we are very happy tonight.”