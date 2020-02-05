Bristol City boss to hold talks with Ashley Williams over Robins future amid interest from abroad

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has said that he will be looking to hold talks with defender Ashley Williams regarding his future at the club, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season and clubs beginning to circle.

BBC Sport reports that a host of teams from abroad are interested in signing Bristol City defender Ashley Williams, with a potential bargain deal up for grabs as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Greek club Panathinaikos, Turkish outfit Antalyaspor and American MLS club DC United have been said keen on Williams, who is now open to make pre-contract agreements with clubs before the summer transfer window.

Now, Robins boss Lee Johnson has moved to have his say on Williams’ situation, saying:

“He will have offers, trust me, whether it be foreign clubs or Bristol City. He officially can talk to foreign clubs now and they can make him offers and he can sign a pre-contract, of which he may decide to do. But at the same time, I think he’s very focused on doing the job here. He definitely hasn’t committed to anyone else.

“And like I say we’re happy with him. I still think he’s got a least a couple years in him good level football and he looks after himself as a good professional and we’ll see.

“I’ve got a few ideas and I’d like to sit down with Ash and have a chat and discuss his mindset. Until you’ve done that is difficult to map a path and for him or for the squad.”

Williams, 35, signed for Bristol City last summer on a free transfer and has gone on to play 25 times for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process. While his current contract expires at the end of the season, it is said that there is an option for a further year in the deal.