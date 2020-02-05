Former England striker Darren Bent claims new signing Kamil Grosicki will be a hit for West Brom

Former England striker Darren Bent has claimed that new signing Kamil Grosicki will be a hit for West Bromwich Albion in an interview with Football Insider.

Bent was surprised that the Polish international remained with the Tigers for such a long period of time and thinks there may have been “off the field issues” involving the winger.

Grosicki penned an 18-month contract with the Baggies on transfer deadline day following over 100 appearances in a spell lasting over three years with Hull City.

The former Aston Villa and Sunderland striker thinks that there may have been underlying reasons as to why nobody made a move for the dangerous playmaker.

“He’s another one that’s got bags of ability, got a lot of pace, can score goals and it surprised me that he was at Hull for so long,” Bent said.

“Again, there must be something going on there behind the scenes but it’s a great, great signing for West Brom, a really good signing.”

“Good players will play better around better players, I think Grosicki will do really well for West Brom.”

Grosicki was a huge loss for Hull especially with Jarrod Bowen also making the move to West Ham United on transfer deadline day and Grant McCann’s side are undoubtedly a weaker side without their two star players who have been so influential for them.

The Pole has managed to find the back of the net seven times and chipped in with a further four assists for his teammates so far this season and will now add to the array of attacking options that Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has at his disposal.