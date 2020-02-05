Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan highlights their biggest weakness this season

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has highlighted their biggest weakness this season as being their inability to defend or attack corners according to an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan claims that Leeds need to be braver and admitted they need to improve in this area if they are to realise their dream of achieving promotion to the top flight.

Leeds have suffered a poor run of form in recent weeks and lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic on Saturday where goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was questioned for his part in the goal.

Whelan was adamant that their lack of quality at set-pieces could cost them this season: “We are awful at defending corners and we are shocking at attacking corners. Again, we had 13 corners in the game.”

“I think we have only scored one goal from a corner this season and I guarantee you we get 10 to 12 corners in every match.”

“Unfortunately, set-pieces win you football matches and they lose you football matches – like we saw the other day. If you cannot defend them properly you are going to struggle. It is definitely something they need to work on.”

“They have got to want to put their head in there where it is going to get hurt. Someone like Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Jaap Stam or Steve Bruce but sadly they are a dying breed.”

Leeds have the second-best defensive record in the division, only bettered by Brentford, but over half of the goals they have conceded have been from set-pieces and manager Marcelo Bielsa will need to ensure they improve if they want to sustain their push for promotion.