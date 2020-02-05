Middlesbrough Head Coach hints at tactical switch ahead of Brentford test



Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last eight games, but face a big test in Brentford at Griffin Park this weekend with boss Woodgate hinting at changes in an interview which appears on The Hartlepool Mail

Middlesbrough have been light in numbers in defence in recent weeks. With Dani Ayala, George Friend, Anfernee Dijksteel and Ryan Shotton all out injured, midfielders Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have had to fill in at the back.

Boro signed Saint-Etienne centre-back Harold Moukoudi on loan until the end of the season to aid their defensive woes, and the Cameroon international is in line to make his debut this Saturday away at Brentford.

Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate was asked about Moukoudi and hinted at a potential tactical switch ahead of this weekend’s game.

“He can play in a two or a three,” said Woodgate. “But I’ve got that option to play as a two now because I’ve got that natural centre-back. That means we can move McNair forward.”

Since the plague of injuries, Woodgate has opted for a back five, with three central defenders. But the signing of Moukoudi has meant that he could play a back four instead.

“As you could see, when we went to the four, we attacked better. It’s just difficult to start with a four because we haven’t got that natural defender and you need to stay in the game as long as you can.”

McNair would then be utilised in his natural midfield position, where he was most effective earlier in the season, with Dael Fry and Moukoudi at the back. If Woodgate was to stick with his tried and tested five at the back formation, Jonny Howson would likely remain in defence.