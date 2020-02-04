West Brom Periera hard done to whilst Leeds Klich gets away with it says journalist

There’s nothing like football fans to cry that they are hard done to when it comes to decisions going against their side. When that happens, when a foul is missed, then fans are vociferous and vocal in their response. However, Athletic journalist Steve Madeley says there’s one rule for West Brom and another for Leeds United when it comes to recent decisions by what he terms the “disciplinary lottery“.

In his article, Madeley is referring to two particular incidents that saw differing outcomes for West Bromwich Albion’s Mateus Pereira and Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich. What he says of the decisions here is that the return of Pereira from a three-match ban “will not ease the sense of injustice and frustration” that the Baggies hierarchy feels at a decision that went against them, yet fell fairly in favour of Leeds United.

West Brom’s Brazilian playmaker Pereira received his three-match ban after being retrospectively charged for an elbow to Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen’s face. It was a ban that was the right result after Pereira’s blatant foul play that was caught by the Sky Sports cameras and picked up by punditry. That’s the bone of contention that the Baggies have, that it was the presence of cameras and the broadcasting of the game on Sky Sports that brought about the ban.

Madeley reports that “eyebrows were raised” from West Brom when Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich got away scot-free with what looked like a deliberate tread on the back of the legs of prostrate Milwall forward Tom Bradshaw during the Whites come-from-behind 3-2 win at Elland Road. Rather than being shown on Sky, Leeds’ game was only available on either the club’s in-house media provider LUTV or on the EFL’s iFollow platform.

Madeley writes that those behind closed doors at The Hawthorns have no issue with Leeds United, rather their issue “is with the inconsistency of punishment” with the Baggies believing that such punishments “are often based on the volume of the outcry, not on the gravity of the offence.”

Pereira gets a three game ban for elbowing Joe Allen in the face (deserved). Bebrahma does this and receives no punishment because the ‘referee has seen it’.🤯 #WBA pic.twitter.com/NaibBpo1Xh — The Baggies Bible (@TheBaggiesBible) February 4, 2020

If the Baggies were annoyed at the leniency shown to Klich by the FA, they will be livid at the above clip of Said Benrahma and his flailing arm on Hull city’s Stephen Kingsley. Benrahma went unpunished for this incident, with the referee said to have seen the incident so no retrospective action was taken.

As Steve Madeley says very clearly in the title to his piece – there is a “problem with retrospective action in the EFL.”