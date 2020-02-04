QPR defender Barbet excited to return to action after long injury lay-off

Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet has said that he is excited to be making his return to action after an injury lay-off of over three months.

Yoann Barbet has been out of action for Queens Park Rangers since the latter end of October. He last played in a 2-2 draw with Reading and a hamstring injury has been keeping him on the sidelines ever since.

However, Barbet is now nearing his return to action, making the bench of the R’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City at the weekend. Now, the French defender has been speaking to the club’s official website as his full return comes closer and closer, saying that he is excited to be nearing his return after playing 62 minutes for the club’s Under-23s side earlier today. He said:

“I have been out for over three months now and it was so good to be back playing. I played an hour and thankfully there was no pain or issues at all.

“Back in October, I tore my hamstring and then just as I was about to come back before the Birmingham game in December I tore my calf and the tendon in the muscle. So, in the end, my time out has lasted a lot longer than the month or so I first expected. It was a tough period for me personally but it’s behind me now.

“I have worked hard to make sure that I am fit for the rest of the season and will hopefully play a big part in the team between now and May.”