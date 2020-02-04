Sunderland inform Charlton Athletic of intention to sell loan man McGeady in the summer

According to a report from the Northern Echo, Sunderland have already told Charlton Athletic that they are keen to offload winger Aiden McGeady on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window, just a matter of days after he joined the Addicks on loan.

Aiden McGeady joined Championship side Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day, making the move to The Valley to bolster Lee Bowyer’s options as they look to stave off relegation to League One.

McGeady was deemed surplus to requirements by Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, who froze the winger out of the first-team picture at the Stadium of Light. And now, it has been reported that the club will not be offering him a way back into the fold with the club, informing loan club Charlton Athletic that they are keen to offload the experienced winger on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

It is said that the Black Cats are open to a possible “permanent arrangement” should McGeady impress over the course of the remainder of the season. But, whatever happens, it seems his future is not with Sunderland.

Since signing for Sunderland in 2017, the 33-year-old played 98 times, scoring 27 goals and providing 13 assists along the way. In the first half of the campaign, McGeady played 21 times across all competitions, finding the back of the net on six occasions and laying on two assists in the process.

He is yet to make his debut for Charlton Athletic but made the bench for the Addicks’ important 2-1 home win over Barnsley at the weekend.