“We want to create memories” – Shrewsbury Town keen to cause upset in FA Cup replay vs Liverpool

Speaking to the club’s official website, Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts has said that the club are keen to create memories as they look to cause an FA Cup upset by beating Liverpool in tonight’s replay.

In the original tie between the two sides, Shrewsbury Town held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup thanks to two goals from striker Jason Cummings, securing a dream replay at Anfield.

In the run-up to the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of the fact that he will not be managing the team for their replay vs the Shrews, with Neil Critchley set to take charge of a young side tonight.

However, Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts has not been drawn into the drama surrounding Klopp, insisting that he and his side will be putting their all into the game to try and create memories for the travelling supporters. Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, he said:

“We are here because we take the early rounds of the FA Cup so seriously. We want to create memories and moments like this. It will be an occasion, like the first game was, that everyone involved will remember for the rest of their lives.

“This is our seventh game in the competition this year. We have earned this replay, we have come through some tough games to get to this point. We want to enjoy this moment by doing the right things. With this group of players, we are still very young in terms of coming together. When we are on it and when we do what we are good at – we can win any game that we go into.

“Our consistency of being able to be right at it every game isn’t quite there yet. This will be a game that the players will certainly be ready for. When you play against a side like Liverpool, it doesn’t matter who plays – they will play exactly the same way. They will have the same principles when in possession and when out of possession, it will just be different lads in different slots. A lot of due-diligence for this game has already been done.

“We are going away from home to Anfield, the occasion will be fantastic. It will be a big occasion for the Liverpool players if they do change the team around. They won’t have played in a packed Anfield in a proper competitive game.”

The winners of the tie will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the next round, so Ricketts will be hoping his side can beat Liverpool to set up another awayday at a big Premier League team.