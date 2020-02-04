Brentford’s new signing Fosu reveals reasons behind Griffin Park switch

Speaking to the Surrey Comet, Brentford’s deadline day signing Tariqe Fosu has said that the philosophy, style of play and manager Thomas Frank that persuaded him to sign for the club from League One side Oxford United.

Oxford United lost two star players to Brentford on transfer deadline day, with the Bees swooping in to sign winger Tariqe Fosu and midfielder Shandon Baptiste from the League One side.

Baptiste is a product of the U’s and has been there from a young age but Fosu had only been with the club since the summer transfer window. He impressed in his stint at the Kassam Stadium, scoring 10 goals and laying on five assists in 32 appearances for the club.

Now, he has been speaking to the Surrey Comet about why he chose to sign for Brentford. Fosu said that the main reasons that persuaded him to join the club was the club’s philosophy, style of play and manager Thomas Frank. He said:

“I’m delighted. I’ve seen a lot of Brentford’s games, I like the way they play, their philosophy and the way they develop young players. To be honest, the league position wasn’t a factor, it was the philosophy, the style of play and the manager that sold it to me.

“The Oxford boys are playing well, and it was gutting to leave, but at the same time, it’s football. We (Brentford) are in a good position and my aim is to just play a part. It’s been a crazy last few days but I’m excited by the new challenge.”

Fosu went on to reveal that former Brentford man Ezri Konsa’s good words about the club also played a part in helping him decide to make the move to Griffin Park. He added:

“Ezri gave it a good report. I’m good mates with him from the Charlton days, he said it’s a great club and that I’d love it. He’s gone from here to the Premier League, so this is a good club to build something at, especially with the position they’re in.”