Garry Monk explains why Sheffield Wednesday turned down deadline day approaches

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has explained that the club turned down deadline day approaches for some of their players because the enquiries received “did not suit what the club wanted”.

During the January transfer window, only two players left Sheffield Wednesday. Young defenders Jordan Thorniley and Ashley Baker signed for Blackpool and Newport County respectively and were the only players to depart Hillsborough last month.

The likes of Jordan Rhodes were rumoured to be making moves away from the Owls last month but the striker ended up remaining with the club, despite the arrival of Josh Windass on loan from fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic.

However, deadline day passed and no players moved away from Sheffield Wednesday. Now, manager Garry Monk has explained why nobody departed the club on the final day of the month. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, he explained:

“There were enquiries about some of the players, but you leave that to the club. If they deem that sufficient or that it warrants [consideration], that’s for the club to decide.

“I didn’t go into the ins and outs of it, but the club felt that enquiries that we did have didn’t suit what the club wanted. That’s all I can say, really, about that side of things.” It will be interesting to see if any of the players that were rumoured to be making moves away from Hillsborough end up leaving in the summer transfer window, or if they can fight their way back into Garry Monk’s starting 11 before the end of the campaign. IN OTHER NEWS: Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson opens up over contract situation