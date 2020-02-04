Leeds United approach to Augustin slammed by former Arsenal star Ian Wright

When Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah early from his loan deal at Leeds United, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa was the first to admit that a replacement striker was of paramount importance. After a few false starts, that striker turned out to be Jean-Kevin Augustin of Red Bull Leipzig fame. However, he’s not featured yet and this is something that former Arsenal star striker Ian Wright is highly critical of when speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 5 Live’s ‘The Monday Night Club’, in a conversation with former Whites striker Noel Whelan, Wright spoke first about Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford who is definitely Bielsa’s #1 choice. On Bamford, Wright said:

“We’re not talking about a prolific goalscorer [in Bamford]but we’re talking about a really good footballer in sense of a target man, holding it. He’s very good in that respect of course, but yes he’s missed certain chances that you would like to have seen him take this season.” Ian Wright – BBC Radio 5 Live ‘The Monday Night Club’ 03/02/2020 (1:40:00)

Wright then takes the conversation back to Augustin, critiquing Bielsa’s thinking somewhat:

“But just going back to Augustin and Bielsa saying he’s not up to speed. Well, if you’re a striker, what speed do you need to be up to if come up for ten minutes at the end of the game – when you need to win a game?” Ian Wright – BBC Radio 5 Live ‘The Monday Night Club’ 03/02/2020 (1:40:11)

Noel Whelan then cuts into the conversation again, commenting on Eddie Nketiah. Wright said that Nketiah wasn't right for Bielsa's game and the way that Leeds United play football but pointed out that he came on and scored goals. This led the former Premier League great to

“The way to get a striker up to speed to start is to get him on the pitch to score a couple of goals and then you get him up to speed. I just cannot go with that getting up to speed one, that one. It just seems a ridiculous thing to say.” Ian Wright – BBC Radio 5 Live ‘The Monday Night Club’ 03/02/2020 (1:41:50)

Augustin got his first run out for the Whites with the Under-23s the 2-2 draw with their Sheffield Wednesday counterparts. After missing out on appearances against Millwall and Wigan Athletic, United fans will be hoping to see him named on the bench for Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest.