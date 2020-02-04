Former England striker Kevin Phillips gives his verdict on Leeds United’s promotion hopes

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on Leeds United’s promotion hopes and believes they will get promoted this season according to an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has transformed the Elland Road club and deserves huge credit for the part he has played in the success of the club in the past couple of seasons despite missing out on promotion in the last campaign.

Phillips admits that with Bielsa’s reputation he was surprised that the Argentine stayed at the club following their promotion failure but tips him to finally manage in the top flight next season.

“A little bit, yeah, but Leeds are a huge, huge football club and he probably sees that if he could get that club to the Premier League, the size of the football club, where else better to manage?”

“A little bit surprised because generally foreign managers don’t tend to hang around. But why would Leeds sack him when they’re challenging for promotion? The fans love him, people in general in football like his style of play so I think we’re all pleased he’s still here.”

The former Sunderland striker also claimed that he believes Bielsa will stay at the club as long as they win promotion.

“Possibly, if they don’t go up he would leave,” he said. “Maybe go on to another fresh challenge somewhere else but I can’t really see anyone catching Leeds or West Brom this season so I can see him at the club next season in the Premier League.”

Phillips certainly makes a fair point in that Leeds are well on course to win promotion this season despite their inconsistent recent form which has seen them lose three out of their last four games.