West Brom captain Jake Livermore praises impact of new signings

West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has praised the impact of their new signings Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier in an interview on their official website.

Despite having only arrived at the club within the last week, Livermore has revealed that the new additions will give everyone a real boost. “We’ve had a boost with the boys we have brought into the building. I think they will be great for us,” said Livermore.

“I think the new lads have been brilliant so far at the club. I’ve played against them throughout the years and there’s definitely quality there that will add to our squad.”

“They give us something different which is nice because I find a lot of teams now are trying to nullify our strengths.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder also praised the performance of Robinson in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

The forward on loan from Sheffield United was influential in the game and assisted the first goal which bought the error from Luton defender Donervon Daniels for the opening goal.

“Callum was fantastic at the weekend. I thought Luton struggled to deal with him. Considering he hasn’t played 90 minutes for a while now, I thought he was fantastic.

“We all need that little lift, added competition and diversity that new faces bring to the club. We’ve got different options now and it gives us confidence, as well as the manager, to know that we can change the style if we have to.”