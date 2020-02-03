Derby County target Mike te Wierik wants Pride Park move

Speaking to Dutch news outlet RTV OOG (quotes via Derby County News), Groningen defender Mike te Wierik has said that he wants to grab the chance to sign for Derby County with both hands.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph last week, Derby County boss Philip Cocu confirmed that the Rams were hopeful of completing a deal to sign Dutch defender Mike te Wierik on a free transfer ahead of the summer transfer window after the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement in January.

And now, Derby have been provided with another boost in their pursuit for te Wierik, with the defender coming out to state his intent of signing for the Championship side in the summer transfer window. He said:

“We are going to try to complete the deal within a certain time. I hope it will be okay. Then I’ll go there for next season. It’s a dream for me to play football in England and if that chance comes up, you have to take it.

“I am now 27 years old and can hardly wait any longer. Groningen also made an excellent offer to me and I am very grateful to them for that, but I had the option of Derby County next to it. I now want to grab it with both hands.”

te Wierik, 27, is an experienced centre-back and has spent his entire career to date playing in his native Holland. The centre-back started out in the youth academy at FC Twente before joining Heracles Almelo in 2010. te Wierik went on to spent seven years with the club, playing 161 games and scoring six goals and providing six assists along the way.

He made the move to Groningen in 2017 and has featured in 91 matches since, becoming club captain during the 2018/19 campaign.