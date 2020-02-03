Pep Clotet previews Birmingham City’s FA Cup replay with Coventry City

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has said to the club’s official website that his side will be doing their best to progress to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup as they prepare to face Coventry City in the Fourth Round replay tomorrow night.

In the original tie, Birmingham City were held to an away draw in their own stadium, drawing 0-0 at St Andrews’ in the FA Cup Fourth Round. This time around, Birmingham are the hosts and will be looking to progress to the next round.

Waiting for the winners of tomorrow’s Fourth Round replay is Leicester City, with the Foxes playing host to either the Blues or the Sky Blues at the King Power Stadium. And, ahead of the game, Birmingham boss Pep Clotet has said his side are up for the cup.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Clotet said that his side are hoping to get February off to a good start with a win over Coventry City to maintain their place in the FA Cup. He said:

“We have been through some problems this season and we have kept adjusting and kept on improving to become, once more, a very solid team again and we’re scoring around two goals per game. Slowly we are getting back to our levels.

“We got through a bad run – this happens to every team in the league at some stage – and we’ve got stronger after it. Now we are facing a new challenge. The month of February is congested in regard to the fixtures.

“The FA Cup replay was forced because of the draw between us and Coventry City and of course it adds another game to that. But for our mentality it is very important that we always face challenges with a view to becoming stronger after them and we certainly want to be competitive in the Cup.

“For us it has served a good purpose already, giving us a boost in the Blackburn Rovers tie in the Third Round, which we took into the league. Now we have the opportunity to get into the Fifth Round which would mean a lot to the Club and supporters. That is our mentality: to see this game as part of the new challenge we face and do our utmost to come through it successfully.”