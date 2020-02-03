Philip Cocu speaks ahead of Derby County’s FA Cup replay vs Northampton Town

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County manager Philip Cocu has said that his side’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Northampton Town is a “big game”.

Derby County face Northampton Town at Pride Park on Tuesday night in their efforts to progress to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. There was nothing to split the two sides in the first tie at Sixfields Stadium, drawing 0-0 in the original match.

Now, League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton travel to Pride Park in the hope of causing an FA Cup upset. Waiting for the winners of tomorrow night’s tie is Premier League giants Manchester United, who progressed from the Fifth Round after defeating Tranmere Rovers 6-0 last month.

Philip Cocu has spoken to the club’s official website ahead of the game, saying that it is a big game for the Rams and he will be hoping that they put in a performance similar to that of their 4-0 win over Stoke City last week. He said:

“It is a big game for us. The result on Friday was a good result, we played an excellent game too, but Tuesday is a big game coming up.

“We have to be performing with the same level and desire as we did on Friday night against Stoke. It will be a difficult game for us so we have to approach it with the right mentality to try and get through to the next round.”

If the Rams win, they host Manchester United at Pride Park, in which Wayne Rooney would be reunited with his former side. If Northampton come out on top, they would host the Red Devils in a dream tie at Sixfields Stadium.