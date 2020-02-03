Charlton Athletic youngsters could make non-league loan switches – Morgan, Davison and Dempsey mentioned

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that young talents Albie Morgan, Josh Davison and Ben Dempsey could be sent out on loan to pick up more experience of senior football.

Charlton Athletic youngsters Albie Morgan, Josh Davison and Ben Dempsey have all been in and around the first-team picture recently, coming into Lee Bowyer’s plans due to injuries to several key players. However, with the Addicks strengthening in the January transfer window, Bowyer has now said they could make loan moves away from the Championship club.

Speaking to London News Online about the trio, Bowyer said:

“Albie needs to go and play some games. He needs to get his fitness up and learn the game. It is better than U23 football. We’d like to get a couple out. I don’t think it would be a bad thing for Josh Davison, but we’ve got to evaluate the striker situation at our place. He did well for us when he played.

“Ben Dempsey, maybe it would be good for him to go and play as well. I’ll look at the ones who are in and around us. Alfie [Doughty] will stay with us.”

Morgan, 20, had been on loan with Ebbsfleet United before returning to Charlton to help out with Bowyer’s midfield injury problems. He has since gone on to make 12 Championship appearances, providing three assists in the process.

Davison also came into the fray at The Valley, appearing eight times across all competitions, also scoring in a 2-2 draw against West Brom. As for Dempsey, he played four times in the Championship, starting against Swansea City, West Brom and Preston North End in consecutive game weeks.