Huddersfield Town announce late loan departure of winger Mbenza

Huddersfield Town have confirmed on their official club website that winger Isaac Mbenza’s loan move to French Ligue 1 side SC Amiens has been completed after it was approved by the FA and the EFL.

It was late on transfer deadline day when Huddersfield Town submitted the relevant paperwork to the authorities to confirm the departure of Belgian winger Isaac Mbenza, agreeing on a loan move to French side SC Amiens for the remainder of the season.

And now, the departure of Mbenza has finally been confirmed. The winger has been out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium so far this season and now he heads to France to link up with Amiens, where he will remain until the end of the season.

Mbenza played in five Championship games for the Terriers in the early stages of the season, also making one appearance in the EFL Cup, with only two of his six total appearances coming as starts. The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of the Cowley brothers and has not appeared in a Championship matchday squad since October 26th.

Mbenza has been with Huddersfield Town for a year and a half now, first joining on loan in the summer of 2018. The deal was made permanent in the summer transfer window but he has struggled to make an impact since his permanent transfer. In total, the winger has made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.