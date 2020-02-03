Djed Spence gives first interview since signing new Middlesbrough deal

Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence signed a new contract today , putting pen to paper on a two and a half year deal.

The 19-year old has been a mainstay in the side since graduating from Middlesbrough’s illustrious academy system up into the first team, and Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate admitted Spence had ‘earned the right’ to a new contract.

He has started all but one of Boro’s games since making his league debut and scored his first goal for the club in the 1-0 home win over strugglers Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day 2019.

Having signed the new deal, Spence gave an interview to Middlesbrough’s official website.

“I want to do well for the club, learn my craft and just keep getting better and better,” he said.

“The manager is the same, he is always on my back because he wants the best for me and the best version of me.”

Spence admitted that his peers have been essential in his success in the first-team, and he looks up to the senior members of the squad.

“There’s a lot of good players here to look up to and gel around,” he said.

“I’m over the moon to sign the new contract, it’s a good feeling and I want to keep it going.”

Spence’s next test will be against high-flying Brentford at Griffin Park. Said Benrahma scored a hat-trick from left-wing last weekend at Hull City, and the young Middlesbrough defender will come up against one of the division’s standout players on Saturday afternoon.