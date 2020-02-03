Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson reveals he wants to sign a new deal

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough’s Marvin Johnson has admitted he wants to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of this current contract.

Johnson’s current deal at the Riverside comes to an end in June this year, meaning he is into the final four months of his contract.

The winger is one of many Middlesbrough stars nearing the end of their deal, but Johnson is certainly keen to extend his stay.

“Of course, I want to stay,” said Johnson. “I love being here and I love playing here. I love the fans, I love the team and it’s a brilliant place to be. It’s something we’ll have to have a look at further down the line, but it’s not in my mind right now.

“With everything that’s gone on, I have to be focused on the next game and trying to do as well as I can in the rest of the season. After that, we’ll deal with the contract situation when it comes to it.”

Johnson had been shipped out on loan last season under previous Boro boss Tony Pulis, joining eventual Championship runners-up Sheffield United. But he has returned to the North-East this campaign with a clean slate.

“It’s been good for me this season,” he said. “I had a bit of a shaky start here at Middlesbrough, and I wasn’t playing as much as any player would like to.

“The fact that the gaffer took over meant that when I came back, I had a point to prove. I had a point to prove to the players and the fans. I’ve been trying to prove myself ever since I’ve been here, and I can only go out there and give 100 per cent.”