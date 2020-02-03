Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence signs new deal amidst Tottenham interest

Middlesbrough starlet Djed Spence has signed a new two and a half year deal, the club have confirmed via their official website .

Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence had been interesting Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur after impressing against Jose Mourinho’s side across two legs in the FA Cup earlier in the season.

The right-back has been a standout performer since breaking into the team back in December. He has started all but one of their league games since and scored his first professional goal in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

“We’re delighted to get Djed tied down for a longer period,” said Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate. “He has done exceptionally well since he came into the team. He earned the right, and he knows he has to keep working hard.

“We speak a lot and he knows the standards he has set, the standards we expect, and that he has to keep listening, keep working, and keep improving. Djed is a great young talent.”

Spence’s involvement in the team came about after new signing Anfernee Dijksteel’s untimely injury. However, even if the Dutchman was to return to the fold, it would seem difficult to dislodge the youngster Spence.

“It’s important we keep our young talent,” added the head coach. “These lads have all earned their opportunities and they have taken them. They are the future of this club, and they all understand the importance of working hard and developing themselves as players.”

Middlesbrough face high-flying Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday afternoon, with Spence hoping to start his ninth game in a row.