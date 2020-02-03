West Brom legend Brendan Batson reveals his verdict on club’s promotion challenge

West Bromwich Albion legend Brendan Batson has revealed his verdict on his former side’s promotion challenge and claimed “it would be nice to have someone scoring 15-20 goals a season” according to an interview on Love Sport Radio.

Batson played for the Baggies at right-back and is one of the most iconic figures in their illustrious history and is fondly regarded by the Albion faithful as one of the best players they’ve ever had.

Speaking to Andy Hodgson’s Kicking Off radio show, Batson gave his thoughts on West Brom and manager Slaven Bilic.

“Normally, if you are going to be a successful team you’ve got have a couple of strikers who score 40-50 goals between them a season. We haven’t got that now, we lost Dwight Gayle and Rodriguez last season,” Batson said.

“It would be nice to have somebody who could get you 15-20 goals a season and at the moment I think we are struggling to have that.”

Boss Slaven Billic is a popular man around The Hawthorns and Batson was quick to sing the Croatian’s praises. “The fans love him, they’ve taken to him really well. It does go well if you start at a club and have a winning way about you, he sets up a great team; very attacking.”

“We played some great stuff at the start of the season. It’s only over the last few weeks we’ve found it difficult at home, away from home I’m always confident that we won’t get beaten, at home we’ve all got the jitters for some reason. You never feel quite secure. I’m pleased that we got over the line yesterday.”

Batson certainly has a point when discussing the lack of a clinical goalscorer this season for the Baggies due to the losses of Gayle and Rodriguez but with the additions of Robinson and Grosicki in the January transfer window, Bilic will be hoping their goals for ratio increases during the second half of the campaign.