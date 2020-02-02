The 72
The 72
Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England on 3 November 2018.
News

Blackburn boss Mowbray comments explain why Magpies wing star Atsu deal fell through

By on 0 Comments
Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England on 3 November 2018.

Deadline Day in January is often frantic as sides look to bring in those players they feel can make some measure of difference over the slog that is the February-May part of their respective campaign. That is true of Blackburn Rovers and, in words carried by the Lancashire Telegraph, Tony Mowbray explains just why they missed out on Newcastle winger Christian Atsu.

Rovers didn’t add any players to their current squad during the winter window with Mowbray laying bare that potential deals were in place only for the Rovers manager to say “things fell away one at a time.” this falling away was typical of what happened with the Lancashire side’s pursuit of Newcastle’s 60-cap Ghana international Christian Atsu.

IN OTHER NEWS:  West Brom youngster Ferguson Premier League dream move scuppered due to issue with medical

28-year-old Atsu joined the Magpies in July 2017 from Chelsae after a successful loan at St James’ Park. He’s since gone on to make 118 appearances (eight goals/nine assists) for Newcastle – a total which includes 18 Premier League appearances (three assists) in this season’s competition.

Commenting on the failed deal to bring him to Ewood Park, Mowbray said: “Ultimately we were going to spend a lot of money on a Premier League footballer who was surplus to requirements because of a signing his club had made. His wages were way out of our league, but yet that deal nearly happened, but that player didn’t want to leave his Premier League club.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Thomas Frank heaps praise on Brentford star Benrahma after thumping 5-1 win over Hull City

Commenting further on the issue, and providing clarification why this was, the Rovers boss stated: “His family situation dictated that [his reason for not leaving Newcastle], and we were left frustrated.

The failure to bring any new players into the club means that Tony Mowbray must make do and mend with the players at his disposal. Blackburn are currently in 10th place in the Sky Bet Championship table, six points shy of Bristol City in 6th – the last of the playoff places.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts