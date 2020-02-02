Thomas Frank heaps praise on Brentford star Benrahma after thumping 5-1 win over Hull City

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has moved to heap praise on star man and hat-trick hero Said Benrahma for the influential role he played in the Bees’ 5-1 win over Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford returned to winning ways in scintillating fashion on Saturday afternoon, defeating Hull City 5-1 away from home.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring from distance, dedicating his first goal to his father – who passed away last week – by revealing a t-shirt saying “je t’aime papa”, meaning ” I love you, Dad” in his celebration.

An own goal from Reece Burke made it 2-0 to the Bees before a howler from Brentford ‘keeper David Raya offered Hull a way back into the game. However, despite heading into the break only 2-1 down, Hull were unable to find a way back into the tie. Ollie Watkins added a third before Benrahma netted two more goals to complete his hat-trick and secure a 5-1 win for Thomas Frank’s side.

Now, speaking after the game, Frank moved to praise hat-trick hero Benrahma speaking after the game, praising him for his fantastic performance upon his return to the side after the passing of his father. He said:

“We all know it’s very difficult when people lose a loved one. We gave him all the time off that he needed to get his head in the right place. It was a very nice tribute for his father. He’s had some emotional days but he said he wanted to play for his Dad and do the best he can.

“He was magnificent in his actions, his touches and of course scoring three goals. It was a fantastic performance from him.”

Frank went on to discuss the game further, saying that it was crucial to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest with a win over Hull.

“It’s very nice to get a win on the board, but I really want to praise the mentality of our players in terms of bouncing back,” he added.

“That mentality to bounce back is crucial. I think that Grant McCann has done a really good job at Hull, but we produced lots of chances and showed unbelievable quality. It was a very good performance – especially in the final third. We had great fluidity up front and I was very pleased with our structure and discipline.

“This is a difficult place to play, and this showed a lot about our mentality.”