Lee Bowyer delivers verdict on Charlton Athletic’s January transfer window business

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that he is happy with the business the club was able to do in the January transfer window.

Heading into deadline day, Charlton Athletic fans can be forgiven for being somewhat worried. Prior to deadline day, the Addicks had only been able to bring in Andre Green on loan from Aston Villa, while also losing key loanee Conor Gallagher to Swansea City.

However, Charlton Athletic were busy on the final day of the window, successfully pulling off three loan signings. Winger Aiden McGeady signed from Sunderland to start the Addicks’ deadline day business and Matt Smith and David Davis joined from Manchester City and Birmingham City respectively.

The club were also able to hold on to striker Lyle Taylor, who was subject of interest from fellow Championship clubs.

Now, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has had his say on the club’s January business, saying that he is pleased to have added more bodies to his midfield ranks after losing Gallagher and Beram Kayal. He said:

“It could’ve been worse. We kept hold of Lyle. It could have been worse if we hadn’t replaced those players [Gallagher, Leko and Kayal]. I’m happy my midfield is stronger now – that was what we were lacking – bodies.”

“48 hours ago we were two players down from when the window opened. We added three players. We replaced the midfielders that we lost and we brought it Aidy as well. He was our bonus player really. We replaced the players that we lost and brought in Aidy as a bonus. That’s the way it went. I’m happy. I thought the signings we’ve done are good signings.

“[Goals like today] are why I said to the chairman that we have to keep hold of Lyle. He started to cramp up a little bit at the end but that is what he brings us.”