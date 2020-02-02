Paul Cook reacts to Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over Leeds United

Speaking to the club’s official website, Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has labelled his side’s performance in a 1-0 win over Leeds United as “outstanding”, as Joe Williams’ corner found the back of the net after a deflection off Pablo Hernandez.

Wigan Athletic secured another crucial three points in their effort to stave off relegation to League One. They finished a successful week with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road after defeating Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week.

Leeds dominated play on Saturday afternoon but the Latics ran away with all three points. Joe Williams’ corner deflected off Whites midfielder Pablo Hernandez and found the back of the net just before the hour mark, proving to be the only goal of the game.

Now, after the game, Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has had his say on the win. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Latics boss said that his side is now a lot more confident that they were this time last week. He said:

“They were outstanding; to come here and win a game of football, you have to play well, working extremely hard and you have got to defend very, very well and I thought we did all of the above.

“We had a tough game against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and we knew coming here that we would come under pressure; they are an excellent side and they occupy you in every area of the pitch. They are so fit, so strong, they move the ball so well and they penetrate so well.

“We were excellent today and I am delighted for the players because we have given ourselves a little chance now. The games are ticking down and we go into two home games which are great games for us. As you can imagine, the confidence in the dressing room compared to a week ago is a lot different, when you have taken six points from two games.”