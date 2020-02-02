Derby County boss confirms club want summer deal for Dutch defender Mike te Wierik

Derby County manager Philip Cocu has said to the Derby Telegraph that the club are keen on signing Dutch defender Mike te Wierik in the summer transfer window, revealing there have already been talks with the centre-back.

In the January transfer window, Derby County were reportedly hopeful of completing a deal for Dutch centre-back Mike te Wierik, who currently plays in the Eredivisie for FC Groningen. However, the club was unable to reach an agreement for te Wierik.

Now, Rams boss Philip Cocu has moved to confirm that the club are interested in te Wierik and have already held talks over a potential deal for the summer transfer window when his contract with Groningen comes to an end. Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, he said:

“I cannot confirm it because there is nothing signed yet. He will be free in the summer and we are having positive conversations with him.

“I know him quite well. He is the type of player I would have liked to see in my team, if that would be possible. We will try to get it done.”

te Wierik, 27, is an experienced centre-back and has spent his entire career to date playing in his native Holland. The centre-back started out in the youth academy at FC Twente before joining Heracles Almelo in 2010. te Wierik went on to spent seven years with the club, playing 161 games and scoring six goals and providing six assists along the way.

He made the move to Groningen in 2017 and has featured in 91 matches since, becoming club captain during the 2018/19 campaign.