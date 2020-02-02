West Brom youngster Ferguson Premier League dream move scuppered due to issue with medical

For all young footballers, a move to the Premier League is seen as something to aspire to even though few ever make it to such lofty heights. West Brom’s young defender Nathan Ferguson was one whose dream of Premier League stardom was within reach during the recent transfer window but taken from him according to issues brought up in his medical.

Within reach, it might have been, but like the fruit and water facing Tantalus of Greek legend, that doesn’t mean that it can be grasped. That proved to be the case with Ferguson after issues arising from his medical with Crystal Palace scuppered his move from West Brom according to Athletic writers Steve Madeley and Dominic Fifield in the above article.

They report that, after playing 90 minutes for West Brom in their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday last, a “routine scan” that formed a part of his medical at Crystal Palace. That scan showed up an issue with his knee that set Palace and the Baggies against each other in their prognosis. Palace’s medical staff said an operation was needed immediately and would mean Ferguson missing the rest of the season while West Brom’s staff thought that surgery “wasn’t essential” and that he’d likely be out for “only six to eight weeks“.

A deal that started off being worth up to £11million with add-ons was pared back with West Brom ceding ground to an initial payment of £7million rather than the £8million they initially wanted. Madeley and Fifield say that, despite this compromise, Palace were reluctant to “overpay for a player who could cost as little as £4 million (via a tribunal) should he join a Premier League club when his contract expires in the summer.”

For the time being, Ferguson’s dream of the Premier League is on the back-burner and a prisoner of the imposed timings of the international transfer windows. Between now and the summer, the Baggies have time to both aim for their own Premier League dreams as well as negotiating with Ferguson to possibly set his alongside theirs.