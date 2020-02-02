Tony Mowbray on how close Blackburn Rovers were to deadline day deals – Atsu and Lamptey mentioned in report

Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has reflected on a frustrating end to the January transfer window, revealing that the club were closing in on a deal for an unnamed Premier League player.

Blackburn Rovers were unable to bring in any new faces in the January transfer window, but manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that it was not for the want of trying. Lancs Live has reported that Rovers pursued deals for Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu and Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey on deadline day, with the manager believing deals were close to completion.

However, Atsu remained with Newcastle and Lamptey ended up making a permanent switch to Brighton and Hove Albion, meaning Blackburn finished the window with no new players.

Now, Mowbray has been reflecting on the club’s window. Speaking to Lancs Live after Saturday’s draw with Middlesbrough, the Rovers boss labelled the window as a “frustrating” one, also detailing on some of the reasons behind the club’s failure in pulling off any deadline day deals. He said:

“Frustrating is the word really. because a lot of people done a lot of hard work over this window and there was a lot of preparation. A lot of players that we thought, from the executives of the clubs that we’ve been talking to, were done deals basically. And then the goalposts changed.

“I talked about FA Cup teams progressing or having cup replays and they made decisions that this deal would not be happening anymore. One young player was coming if he could sort the contract with his club, but he couldn’t get his contract sorted. The club refused to let him out because he wouldn’t agree a deal and things sort of fell apart one deal at a time.

“Ultimately, we were going to spend a lot of money on a Premier League footballer who had become surplus a little bit because of a new signing that club had. His salary was way out of our league, and yet that deal almost happened but in the end that player didn’t want to leave a Premier League club and his family situation dictated, so he didn’t come.

“I don’t want to talk specifics but it was done, I think, but then it wasn’t done. Other clubs come in once they hear of a players availability and they cloud a players mind.”

Blackburn have already been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones in the summer transfer window by a report from The Sun, stating that the Premier League leaders were unwilling to allow youngsters to leave the club this month due to fixture congestion.