Leeds United set-piece woes laid bare with just one tweet

I commented yesterday, in a conversation on Facebook messenger, that an opposition team talk, when playing Leeds United, must be simplicity itself. Surely it is a case of: ‘Get a set-piece, get the ball in the box. Maintain shape when defending.’

Other than that, I cannot foresee any other things that need communicating, well not much really. Obviously, a side would need micro-managing but ‘get the ball in from set-pieces and don’t panic’ must be the gist of what drives tactics when facing Leeds United.

That simplicity is made even more stark in just one tweet from Twitter user @LUFCDATA (below):

Leeds have the lowest conversion rate from corners in the Championship (1.73%). We’ve scored from 4/231 corners. Leeds have the 2nd-highest percentage of goals conceded from corners faced in the Championship (6.7%), conceding 9/128 faced; Only Huddersfield have a higher % (7.5%) pic.twitter.com/E9sojxEYnX — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) February 2, 2020

Lies, damn lies and statistics. Yes, I know that statistics can be used and manipulated to prove anything but here they do tell a particularly damning story of Leeds United ineptitude at both ends of the pitch when it comes to set-pieces in terms of corners.

Four goals from 231 corners for a 1.73% conversion rate shows just how ineffective United’s attacking play from corners is. Don’t even get me started on the panic that is Leeds United trying to defend a corner; I’d rather see Lionel Messi bearing down one-on-one with ANY Leeds United keeper than envisage the Whites defending a corner. 2nd-worst defence at corners in the whole Sky Bet Championship having conceded NINE times (6.7%) from the 128 corners they have faced.

Maybe the defensive talk that Marcelo Bielsa should give to his side is as simple as the team talk that opposition managers give. Maybe Bielsa just has to turn around and say: ‘Look, guys, belt it out for a throw-in and avoid giving corners.’